Acharya 2 Days Collections: Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan's Film Makes Rs 49 Cr

Ram Charan was recently seen in a thumping box office blockbuster, RRR. The mega hero shared the screen with his father Chiranjeevi for Acharya and the film released in theatres on the 29th of April. After a rather weak start at the box office, the film failed to pick up the momentum on its second. Here is a look at Acharya's 2 days box office collections.

Acharya Day 2 AP/TS Collections: Rs 12 Cr share

Day 1 + Day 2= 41.5 Cr

World Wide Day 2: 2 Cr

Day 1+ Day 2 World Wide= 49.05 Cr

Acharya has minted Rs 49 crores share in its first two days at the box office and the film has a really long way to go if it is to recover the Rs 132 crores investment that was made on it. If the film fails to pick the momentum on its first Sunday and hold well in the second week, there is a chance that it might end up as a huge box office disaster.

Acharya is an action drama directed by Koratala Siva and it has Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi in the lead roles. The film also features Pooja Hegde, Tanikella Bharani, Sonu Sood, and others. The film is based on the fictional temple town of Dharmasthali. Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan shared the screen in a full fledged manner for the first time for Acharya.