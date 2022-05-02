Acharya 3 Days Collection: Heading Towards A Disaster

Megastar Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan's latest theatrical outing, Acharya is heading towards a disaster of epic proportions. Here is a look into the film's 3 days box office collections. The film has made Rs 45.52 crores collections worldwide till now and it might be incurring losses in upwards of Rs 80 crores to everyone involved.

Day 1: 29.50CrDay 2: 5.15CrDay 3: 4.07Cr

Here is Acharya 2nd Day AP TG Collections

Nizam: 1.46Cr

Ceeded: 64L

UA: 42L

East: 32L

West: 21L

Guntur: 26L

Krishna: 51L

Nellore: 25L

Day 1 WW Share - Rs 35.05CR (52 Cr~ Gross)

Day 2 WW Share - 6.02Cr(10.85cr~ Gross)

Day 3 WW Share - 4.45Cr(7.80cr~ Gross)

Total 3 days worldwide collections: Rs 45.52 Cr

Acharya's theatrical rights are valued at Rs 132 crores and the film has collected as little as Rs 45.52 crores till now and it needs to collect over Rs 85 crores for the breakeven mark. Trade analysts are now anticipating a massive Rs 80 crores loss for the buyers as the film hasn't shown any signs of picking up in its second week.

Acharya is likely to incur magnanimous losses to the distributors and exhibitors in each and every circuit. It could well be termed one of the biggest disasters ever in Telugu cinema. The film has Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan in the lead roles and for some odd reason, it couldn't pull the audience to the theatres in big numbers.