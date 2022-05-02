    For Quick Alerts
      Acharya 3 Days Collection: Heading Towards A Disaster

      Megastar Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan's latest theatrical outing, Acharya is heading towards a disaster of epic proportions. Here is a look into the film's 3 days box office collections. The film has made Rs 45.52 crores collections worldwide till now and it might be incurring losses in upwards of Rs 80 crores to everyone involved.

      Day 1: 29.50Cr
      Day 2: 5.15Cr
      Day 3: 4.07Cr

      Here is Acharya 2nd Day AP TG Collections

      Nizam: 1.46Cr
      Ceeded: 64L
      UA: 42L
      East: 32L
      West: 21L
      Guntur: 26L
      Krishna: 51L
      Nellore: 25L

      Day 1 WW Share - Rs 35.05CR (52 Cr~ Gross)
      Day 2 WW Share - 6.02Cr(10.85cr~ Gross)
      Day 3 WW Share - 4.45Cr(7.80cr~ Gross)

      Total 3 days worldwide collections: Rs 45.52 Cr

      Acharya's theatrical rights are valued at Rs 132 crores and the film has collected as little as Rs 45.52 crores till now and it needs to collect over Rs 85 crores for the breakeven mark. Trade analysts are now anticipating a massive Rs 80 crores loss for the buyers as the film hasn't shown any signs of picking up in its second week.

      Acharya is likely to incur magnanimous losses to the distributors and exhibitors in each and every circuit. It could well be termed one of the biggest disasters ever in Telugu cinema. The film has Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan in the lead roles and for some odd reason, it couldn't pull the audience to the theatres in big numbers.

      Story first published: Monday, May 2, 2022, 11:57 [IST]
      X