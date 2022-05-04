Acharya 4 Days Collections: All Time Disaster

    For Quick Alerts
      There is only one thing that comes to mind if we have a look at the box office collections of Acharya and that is - all time disaster. While the film's theatrical rights are valued at Rs 132 crores, it has collected mere Rs 46 crores till now and it is likely to end up as one of the biggest disasters of all time in the Telugu film industry.

      Day-wise break-up of Acharya's Andhra Pradesh and Telangana collections

      👉Day 1: 29.50Cr
      👉Day 2: 5.15Cr
      👉Day 3: 4.07Cr
      👉Day 4: 53L

      Andhra Pradesh and Telangana total collections till now - Rs 39.25CR(57.05CR~ Gross)

      Acharya Day 4 collections

      Here is Acharya 4th Day AP TG Collections
      👉Nizam: 23L
      👉Ceeded: 9L
      👉UA: 5L
      👉East: 0L
      👉West: 4L
      👉Guntur: 0L
      👉Krishna: 7L
      👉Nellore: 5L

      Acharya 4 days worldwide collections
      👉Nizam: 11.79Cr
      👉Ceeded: 5.96Cr
      👉UA: 4.73Cr
      👉East: 3.18Cr
      👉West: 3.31Cr
      👉Guntur: 4.52Cr
      👉Krishna: 2.91Cr
      👉Nellore: 2.85Cr
      AP-TG Total:- 39.25CR(57.05CR~ Gross)
      Ka+ROI - 2.50Cr~
      👉OS - 4.43Cr
      Total WW: 46.18CR (72.00CR~ Gross)

      Day 1 WW Share - 35.05CR (52CR~ Gross)
      Day 2 WW Share - 6.02Cr(10.85cr~ Gross)
      Day 3 WW Share - 4.45Cr(7.80cr~ Gross)
      Day 4 WW Share - 0.61Cr(1.35cr~ Gross)

      It is evident that Acharya is set to incur heavy losses to those involved as the film's box office returns are nowhere remotely close to investments that were made on the film. The Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi starrer can be regarded as one of the biggest box office disasters of all time.

      Acharya is an action drama directed by Koratala Siva and it has Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Pooja Hegde, Sonu Sood, and others in the central roles.

      Story first published: Wednesday, May 4, 2022, 8:00 [IST]
