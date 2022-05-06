Acharya 6 Days Collections: Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan Starrer Is An All Time Disaster

Megastar Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan's Acharya is turning out to be an all time disaster in the domestic and also the overseas circuit. The film is likely to collect just about one-third of its theatrical rights valuation and will certainly end up as one of the biggest box office disasters of all time. The film's box office run has almost come to a close already. Here is a look at Acharya's 6 days box office collections.

👉Day 1: 29.50Cr

👉Day 2: 5.15Cr

👉Day 3: 4.07Cr

👉Day 4: 53L

👉Day 5: 82L

👉Day 6: 26L

AP-TG Total:- 40.33CR(59.00CR~ Gross)

Region-wise break down of Acharya's 6 days collections

👉Nizam: 12.23Cr

👉Ceeded: 6.09Cr

👉UA: 4.84Cr

👉East: 3.24Cr

👉West: 3.38Cr

👉Guntur: 4.58Cr

👉Krishna: 3.03Cr

👉Nellore: 2.94Cr

AP-TG Total:- 40.33CR(59.00CR~ Gross)

👉Ka+ROI - 2.71Cr~

👉OS - 4.66Cr

Total WW: 47.71CR (74.70CR~ Gross)

Day 1 WW Share - 35.05CR (52CR~ Gross)

Day 2 WW Share - 6.02Cr (10.85cr~ Gross)

Day 3 WW Share - 4.45Cr (7.80cr~ Gross)

Day 4 WW Share - 0.61Cr (1.35cr~ Gross)

Day 5 WW Share - 1.14Cr (1.90cr~ Gross)

Day 6 WW Share - 0.39Cr (0.80cr~ Gross)

While the worldwide theatrical rights are valued at Rs 132 crores, Acharya has collected a mere Rs 47 crores till now and at this rate, it will end up incurring losses to the tune of Rs 80 crores which is a shocking number for a non pan-India film that had limited production costs. Not many expected RRR star Ram Charan to deliver such a disaster right after RRR. The Koratala Siva directorial is a damp squib.