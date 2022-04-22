Acharya Censor Review Out: Sequences Featuring Chiranjeevi And Ram Charan Are Goosebumps Worthy!

Just a week to go and you will get to witness one of the much anticipated Telugu films Acharya, starring Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan in the lead roles. The star vehicle written and directed by Koratala Siva will have its worldwide release on April 29. According to IMDb, the film follows a Naxalite-turned-social reformer who fights against the endowments department over the misappropriation of temple funds and donations.

Earlier in January 2022, a media report even claimed that the film is based on the Naxalite movement in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam led by poet and reformer Subbarao Panigrahi. Well, amid all the hullabaloo about the film's storyline, what has caught the attention of netizens is its review online. Yes, you read that right! Ahead of its massive release, the Chiranjeevi-starrer's censor review is out, according to which the film banks on high octane action stunts and goosebumps worthy sequences. Though the first half of the political thriller is being called a conventional part, the second half is said to be high on goosebumps moments, especially the sequences featuring Ram Charan and the Megastar. Loaded with a good number of action stunts, the actioner's climax is the high point of the entire drama.

Backed by Matinee Entertainment and Konidela Production Company, Acharya has Pooja Hegde and Kajal Aggarwal as the female leads. Popular actors Sonu Sood, Jisshu Sengupta, Vennela Kishore, Saurav Lokesh, Kishore, Posani Krishna Murali, Tanikella Bharani, Ajay and Sangeetha Krish appear in supporting roles. As far as the technical team is concerned, the film has some amazing talents working behind the camera including music composer Mani Sharma and National Award-winning cinematographer and editor Tirru and Naveen Nooli respectively.

Launched in October 2019, the film was expected to release on May 13, 2021, but was postponed owing to the pandemic in India.