Acharya Closing Collections World Wide: Chiranjeevi Movie Tops All Time Telugu Movies Disaster List

With a combination that is as crazy as ever- Megastar Chiranjeevi- Ram Charan - director Koratala Siva, the infamous 'Acharya' is a film that the trio would want to forget that ever happened.

The much-hyped film, which underwent a long phase of production has opened in theatres as a half-baked cake, much to the chagrin of fans and cinema lovers. The movie also initially included Kajal Aggarwal, whose role got chopped off eventually, and had Superstar Mahesh Babu lending voice over. However, the film tanked at the Box Office, unimaginably owing to its run-of-the-mill story and poor story-telling.

The film barely managed to scratch the surface of any big-budget flicks that were released earlier this year. Acharya could only do a World Wide Business of just 131.20 Crore and the Break Even collections are Rs 132.50 Crore. The film bagged a loss of almost Rs 84.30 crore World Wide.

To second the obvious, here are the numbers the film managed to score over the time since its release

Nizam: 12.39Cr

Ceeded: 6.18Cr

UA: 4.85Cr

East: 3.24Cr

West: 3.40Cr

Guntur: 4.59Cr

Krishna: 3.08Cr

Nellore: 2.94Cr

AP-TG Total:- 40.67CR(59.65CR~ Gross)

Ka+ROI - 2.78Cr~

OS - 4.75Cr

Total World Wide: 48.20CR (75.70CR~ Gross)

Acharya is an action thriller that has Pooja Hegde romancing Ram Charan and Sonu Sood among others in a prominent role. Actress Regina Cassandra was cast in a special song. Music was composed by Mani Sharma while the film was bankrolled by Ram Charan's home banner Konidela Production Company in association with Matinee Entertainment.