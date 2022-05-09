    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Acharya Closing Collections World Wide: Chiranjeevi Movie Tops All Time Telugu Movies Disaster List

      By
      |

      With a combination that is as crazy as ever- Megastar Chiranjeevi- Ram Charan - director Koratala Siva, the infamous 'Acharya' is a film that the trio would want to forget that ever happened.

      Chiranjeevis Acharya tops Tollywood Disasters list

      The much-hyped film, which underwent a long phase of production has opened in theatres as a half-baked cake, much to the chagrin of fans and cinema lovers. The movie also initially included Kajal Aggarwal, whose role got chopped off eventually, and had Superstar Mahesh Babu lending voice over. However, the film tanked at the Box Office, unimaginably owing to its run-of-the-mill story and poor story-telling.

      The film barely managed to scratch the surface of any big-budget flicks that were released earlier this year. Acharya could only do a World Wide Business of just 131.20 Crore and the Break Even collections are Rs 132.50 Crore. The film bagged a loss of almost Rs 84.30 crore World Wide.

      Chiranjeevis Acharya tops Tollywood Disasters list

      To second the obvious, here are the numbers the film managed to score over the time since its release

      Nizam: 12.39Cr
      Ceeded: 6.18Cr
      UA: 4.85Cr
      East: 3.24Cr
      West: 3.40Cr
      Guntur: 4.59Cr
      Krishna: 3.08Cr
      Nellore: 2.94Cr
      AP-TG Total:- 40.67CR(59.65CR~ Gross)

      Ka+ROI - 2.78Cr~
      OS - 4.75Cr

      Total World Wide: 48.20CR (75.70CR~ Gross)

      Acharya is an action thriller that has Pooja Hegde romancing Ram Charan and Sonu Sood among others in a prominent role. Actress Regina Cassandra was cast in a special song. Music was composed by Mani Sharma while the film was bankrolled by Ram Charan's home banner Konidela Production Company in association with Matinee Entertainment.

      Comments
      Read more about: acharya chiranjeevi
      Story first published: Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 8:00 [IST]
      Other articles published on May 10, 2022
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X