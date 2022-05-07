Acharya Day 8 Box Office Collections World Wide: Chiranjeevi Movie Ready To Set All Time Double Disaster

Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan has completed its 8-day run at the box office and the film is nothing but a disaster in terms of theatrical returns. The film is expected to collect around about one-third of the theatrical rights valuation, making it one of the biggest box office disasters of all time. The Chiranjeevi starrer is clearly a humongous dud and there are no two ways about it. Here is a look into Acharya's 8 days box office collections.

👉Nizam: Rs12.30Cr

👉Ceeded: 6.15Cr

👉UA: 4.86Cr

👉East: 3.26Cr

👉West: 3.41Cr

👉Guntur: 4.60Cr

👉Krishna: 3.07Cr

👉Nellore: 2.96Cr

AP-TG Total:- 40.57CR(59.99CR~ Gross)

👉Ka+ROI - 2.73Cr~

👉OS - 4.69Cr

Total WW: 48.10CR (Rs 75.99CR~ Gross)

Acharya is registering heavy deficits in most areas as the film was given a wide release all across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and the response from the Telugu audience has been anything but good. The film is set to end up as one of the biggest loss ventures in the history of Telugu cinema.

The collaboration of Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi and Koratala Siva created a positive impression on the film during the time of its launch but that did not transcend into the box office performance. The film garnered poor reviews and the word of mouth wasn't that great either, right from the start, which resulted in the weak box office returns.

Acharya is an action thriller featuring Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan in the lead roles. The film is directed by Koratala Siva and it has Pooja Hegde and Sonu Sood in other important roles.