Acharya First Review Out! Chiranjeevi And Ram Charan Starrer Has ‘Entertainment In Large Doses’

Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan-starrer Acharya is making waves on social media since its inception. Well, the Koratala Siva directorial has been in the news for various reasons. A few days ago, the filmmaker revealed that he had to chop off Kajal Aggarwal's scenes from the film as they were misfits in the larger picture. Moreover, fans are also excited to see Acharya on the big screen as it features the famous father-son duo.

Acharya is all set to release on April 29, 2022 in theatres. Ahead of its release, we got to know the first review of the Chiranjeevi-starrer. Film critic and member of the Overseas Censor Board, Umair Sandhu has already watched the film and he has good things to say about the same.

Interestingly, Umair Sandhu said that Acharya is a big entertainer for the cine-goers as it is filled with a lot of entertaining elements. He took to Twitter and shared his thoughts about the film. It has to be noted that the critic has given Acharya four stars.

Umair tweeted, "First Review #Acharya ! It has Deadly Combo of #RamCharan, and #Chiranjeevi + Entertainment in large doses. The film has the masala to work big time with the masses. This one will rewrite the rules of the game and the festive occasion [#EID ] will aid its potential. ⭐⭐⭐⭐."

Looks like Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan-starrer is going to be a perfect Eid treat for their fans. Talking about the film, Acharya also stars Pooja Hegde in a pivotal role. The film also has Sonu Sood, Jisshu Sengupta, Vennela Kishore, Saurav Lokesh, Kishore, Posani Krishna Murali and others in supporting roles.

Acharya has music composed by Mani Sharma. The cinematography and editing departments are handled by Tirru and Naveen Nooli respectively.