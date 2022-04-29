Acharya Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

Megastar Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan starrer Acharya had been in the making for over 3 years now and it finally saw daylight today as the film hit theatres across the globe today, 29th April. The film has opened to mixed reviews but it is expected to bank on the stellar combination of Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan, which will be its main USP. But in a distressful development, Acharya full movie has leaked online for free download.

Piracy has always been the principal pull-down factor for any big budget film and sadly, even Acharya has fallen prey to the same. The pirated copy of the film is streaming on piracy sites now and it is available for free download.

Acharya team has commissioned a dedicated social media team to take down the leaked scenes that surface on social media platforms. Needless to say, these unsolicited leaks will further affect the box office prospects of the film.

Acharya is a big budget action drama with Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan in the lead roles. The film also features Pooja Hegde, Sonu Sood, and other seasoned actors in supporting roles. The film got a grandslam release today.