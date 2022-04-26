Acharya Movie Tickets: Pre Booking Status Looks Average Across

Megastar Chiranjeevi's Acharya is gearing up for a grand theatrical release on the 29th of April. The advance ticket bookings for the Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan starrer have opened in the USA, and parts of South India. As per the early ticket bookings trend, Acharya's advance sales are just on an average level for now.

Acharya's advance bookings for USA premieres have hit the $300K mark from 210 locations. This is slightly on the moderate side for a film featuring two of the Telugu film industry's biggest superstars - Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan, and especially so, given that Ram Charan had recently scored a box office blockbuster with RRR very recently.

The advance bookings in Bengaluru, which is traditionally a forte for the Mega family, is also not on a satisfactory level. But that can change quickly as Chiranjeevi enjoys a humongous following in the area. The bookings pace might increase substantially in the next couple o days as the film heads for release.

The governments of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have permitted cinema ticket price hikes for Acharya and subsequently, the bookings will open with enhanced ticket prices in cinema halls across the twin Telugu states. Needless to say, Acharya's advance bookings in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will be exceptional, thanks to the fact that it marks the coming together of real-life father-son duo Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan. The expectations are sky high on the Koratala Siva directorial .

As things stand, Acharya's advance bookings are yet to hit top gear. It needs to be seen if the bookings catch momentum in the next couple of days as the film head for theatrical debut on 29 April.