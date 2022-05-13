Acharya OTT Release Date And Time: Chiranjeevi And Ram Charan Starrer To Stream On Amazon Prime

Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya, directed by Koratala Siva had performed rather poorly at the box office. With the craziest combination coming together including the golden leg lady of Tollywood, Pooja Hegde playing the female lead, Acharya is bound to make all the buzz right ahead of its film's release.

However, the team did not promote the film as vigorously as it had to, owing to the film's final output, which was disappointing. The movie barely made it to a week of theatrical run and couldn't perform well though the film's music and songs composed by Mani Sharma were appreciated.

Since the movie couldn't make profits, the makers have decided to go for an early OTT release in a bid to make up for the losses. The movie was released in theatres on April 29 and within three weeks, the film is set to stream on OTT. With a terrific cast and an otherwise proven director coming together, fans and cinema lovers expected the film to deliver a massive hit which unfortunately was missed.

Now, Acharya is finally heading to the OTT premiere. The movie, bankrolled by Konidela Productions in association with Matinee Entertainments, will be streaming from May 20 on Amazon Prime Video.

Along with Acharya, on the other hand, are these Telugu movies -Ram Charan - Jr NTR's period drama RRR and Sri Vishnu starrer Bhala Thandanana streaming on the same platform from May 20.