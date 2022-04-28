Acharya Pre Release Business World Wide: Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi Starrer Clocks Rs 131 Cr

Megastar Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan's Acharya is headed for theatrical release on the 29th of this month. The film has registered a very good theatrical business, thanks to the fact that it marks the collaboration of father-son duo Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan. The theatrical rights of Acharya are valued at Rs 131.20 crores, which is one of the highest ever tallies in the Telugu film industry.

Here is a detailed region-wise break-up of Acharya's theatrical rights.

Acharya Pre Release Business World Wide

Nizam: Rs 38Cr

Ceeded: 18.50Cr

UA: 13Cr

East: 9.50Cr

West: 7.20Cr

Guntur: 9Cr

Krishna: 8Cr

Nellore: 4.30Cr

AP/TG Total:- 107.50CR

KA: 9Cr

ROI: 2.70Cr

OS - 12Cr

Total World Wide Pre Release Business: Rs131.20 Cr

As per early trade estimates, Acharya is expected to get off to a flying start in the Nizam region, which has been a stronghold for Chiranjeevi over the years. The Ceeded rights are valued at Rs 18.50 crores, the film needs to hold well over the weekend if it is to recover the big investment. The USA break-even mark is Rs 12 crores which vaguel converts to $1.5 million. The film is expected to make around $500K from premieres alone. Good word of mouth from the premieres can come a long way in helping Acharya breach the breakeven target.

With hiked ticket prices in effect in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Acharya is in a good position for now. A lot will depend on the early word of mouth, which will play a decisive role in the scale of the openings. The USA premieres of Acharya are expected to commence at 12:30 AM IST and the early reviews are likely to be out by 3 AM IST. The common word of mouth coming in from the USA premieres will hold the key here.

Acharya is an action-driven social drama directed by Koratala Siva and it has Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Pooja Hegde, Sonu Sood, and others in important roles.