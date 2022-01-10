Acharya: Ram Charan Spills The Beans On His And Chiranjeevi’s Role!

After RRR's release postponement, fans of Ram Charan have now diverted their attention towards his another upcoming film, Acharya. Koratala Siva, the celebrated helmer is directing the film. Touted to be a social drama, Acharya will hit the cinemas on February 4. Though rumours are rife about the film's release postponement, the makers haven't confirmed it so far.

Well, the entertainer is indeed a special one for Charan's legion of fans as he will be sharing space with his father Megastar Chiranjeevi, and that too in a full-fledged role. Earlier, the 36-year-old actor had made a cameo appearance in Chiranjeevi-Kajal Aggarwal's Khaidi No 150 (2017), and the latter had also appeared in his son's blockbusters Magadheera (2009) and Bruce Lee: The Fighter (2015). Well now, sharing about his and Chiranjeevi's role in Acharya, and revealing how he came on board for the film, during an interaction with Bollywood Life, Ram Charan said, "I mean it was not my decision. Yes, I am a part producer in that, but, initially, we had many choices..like someone from outside the family of course. And we (he and Chiranjeevi) are playing Naxals."

In the interview, he further reveals that his inclusion in Acharya was not intentional, as the script itself demanded it He added, "I think the director and the script demanded it and Rajamouli sir gave the time off the sets for my film (Acharya) and it meant a lot. More than for me, it meant a lot to my mother, the fans and the script that I came into the project."

Produced by Matinee Entertainment and Konidela Production Company, the film also stars Pooja Hegde, Kajal Aggarwal, Sonu Sood, Jisshu Sengupta, Saurav Lokesh, Kishore, Posani Krishna Murali, Tanikella Bharani, Ajay and Sangeetha Krish in key roles. Acharya's story is penned by the director himself.