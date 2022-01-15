Acharya Release Postponed Indefinitely, New Date To Be Announced Soon

Ram Charan-Chiranjeevi's Acharya now joins the league of films like RRR, Radhe Shyam and Tamil actioner Valimai. On Saturday (January 15), the makers took to their Twitter handle to announce the release postponement of the film citing the COVID-19 pandemic as the reason.

Revealing that a new release date will be announced soon, the team wrote "The release of #Acharya stands postponed due to the pandemic. The new release date would be announced soon." Along with the tweet, the makers also shared a statement that read, "Due to the ongoing widespread of Covid, the release of Acharya is postponed. A new release date would be announced soon. Wishing everyone a happy Sankranthi. Please stay safe and follow all the Covid protocols." (sic)

Well, that's surely a piece of disappointing news especially for fans of Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi who were hoping to feast their eyes on the celebrated father-son duo soon.

Earlier, makers of RRR, Radhe Shyam and Valimai had also announced their respective films' release postponement. The three films were supposed to release on January 7, 14 and 13 respectively. Acharya, on the other hand, was previously slated to release on February 4, after multiple postponements.

Made on a huge budget of Rs 140 crore, the film written and helmed by Koratala Siva marks Charan and Chiranjeevi's fourth collaboration after Magadheera (2009), Bruce Lee: The Fighter (2015) and Khaidi No 150 (2017). Backed by Konidela Production Company in association with Matinee Entertainment, Acharya has a strong technical team that includes cinematographer Tiru, editor Naveen Nooli and music composer Mani Sharma.

The multi-starrer film also has Pooja Hegde, Kajal Aggarwal, Sonu Sood, Jisshu Sengupta, Saurav Lokesh, Kishore, Posani Krishna Murali, Tanikella Bharani, Ajay and Sangeetha Krish in key roles. Regina Cassandra will be making a special appearance in the item number 'Saana Kastam' crooned by Revanth and Geetha Madhuri. Apart from 'Saana Kastam', the makers have also released two other tracks namely 'Laahe Laahe' and 'Neelambari', which have already become chartbusters.