Acharya Trailer Review: Chiranjeevi & Ram Charan's Action Thriller Looks Highly Promising!

The highly anticipated official trailer of Acharya, the upcoming Chiranjeevi starrer is now going viral. The action thriller marks the megastar's second collaboration with his son and popular actor, Ram Charan. The promising trainer of Acharya hints that the Chiranjeevi-Ram Charan starrer is going to be a complete treat for action cinema lovers.

The megastar, who is all excited about sharing the screen with his son in Acharya, shared the official trailer on his official social media handles with a special note. "A truly special film with My SIDDHA ♥️ & Your Mega Powerstar @AlwaysRamCharan. Here's #AcharyaTrailer," wrote Chiranjeevi on his social media post.

Check out the megastar's post here:

The 2.32 minutes long trailer of Acharya opens by depicting the life of Siddha, the character played by Ram Charan. He lives in a peaceful village along with his loved ones. Pooja Hegde appears as his love interest. However, things take a different turn with 'adharma' taking over their peaceful village. Siddha safeguards his hometown to a certain extent but was later defeated. Then arrives Acharya, the character played by Chiranjeevi, who comes to save the village from negativity in the absence of Siddha.

The biggest highlights of the Acharya trailer are the stunning visualisation by Tirru and the fantastic production design. The catchy background score by Mani Sharma is the icing on the cake. The nicely conceived action sequences also deserve special mention. But the biggest issue with the Acharya trailer is that it gives away almost the entire plot of the film. Also, Kajal Aggarwal, who plays the female lead opposite Chiranjeevi in the movie, is not seen in the trailer.

Acharya features popular actor Sonu Sood as the lead antagonist. Nassar, Tanikella Bharani, Vennela Kishore, Jisshu Sengupta, Saurav Lokesh and others play the supporting roles in the movie. The Chiranjeevi starrer, which is scripted by director Koratala Siva himself, is slated to hit the theatres on April 29, 2022.