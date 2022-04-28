Acharya Twitter Review: Is The Chiranjeevi And Ram Charan Starrer Worth The Hype?

Mega family fans are in for an eye feast today as they get to watch two of their favorite heroes, Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan share the screen in their latest theatrical release, Acharya. The film hit theatres worldwide today amid positive reverberations. But is the film really worth all the hype? Here are a few early reviews for the film on Twitter.

Acharya is a big budget action drama with an underlying social message. The film essentially revolves around the fictional temple town of Dharmasthali and it has Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan essaying two completely peculiar roles. The film had garnered sky high expectations, thanks to the fact that it marks the coming together of ral-life father-son duo Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan.

Acharya is directed by Koratala Siva, who is one of the very few Telugu directors with a 100% success rate till now. During the promotional campaigns, Siva stated that he had conceived an honest action drama with a socially relevant message. Has his thought transcended into a winning big screen film? Here is what the early reactions suggest.