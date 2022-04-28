Acharya Twitter Review: Is The Chiranjeevi And Ram Charan Starrer Worth The Hype?

Mega
family
fans
are
in
for
an
eye
feast
today
as
they
get
to
watch
two
of
their
favorite
heroes,
Chiranjeevi
and
Ram
Charan
share
the
screen
in
their
latest
theatrical
release,
Acharya.
The
film
hit
theatres
worldwide
today
amid
positive
reverberations.
But
is
the
film
really
worth
all
the
hype?
Here
are
a
few
early
reviews
for
the
film
on
Twitter.
Acharya
is
a
big
budget
action
drama
with
an
underlying
social
message.
The
film
essentially
revolves
around
the
fictional
temple
town
of
Dharmasthali
and
it
has
Chiranjeevi
and
Ram
Charan
essaying
two
completely
peculiar
roles.
The
film
had
garnered
sky
high
expectations,
thanks
to
the
fact
that
it
marks
the
coming
together
of
ral-life
father-son
duo
Chiranjeevi
and
Ram
Charan.
Acharya
is
directed
by
Koratala
Siva,
who
is
one
of
the
very
few
Telugu
directors
with
a
100%
success
rate
till
now.
During
the
promotional
campaigns,
Siva
stated
that
he
had
conceived
an
honest
action
drama
with
a
socially
relevant
message.
Has
his
thought
transcended
into
a
winning
big
screen
film?
Here
is
what
the
early
reactions
suggest.