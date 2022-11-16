Actor Krishna's Daughter Manjula Shares A Heartfelt Post, Says ‘I Already Miss You Terribly'

Mahesh Babu's father and Telugu cinema superstar Krishna breathed his last on Tuesday morning (November 15). His death has caused an unrepairable deep scar in the Ghattamaneni family. Actor Krishna's demise is also a heavy loss for the Telugu film industry. Fans and celebrities from all corners have paid their tribute to the ever-dashing star and sent their condolences to Mahesh Babu and other Ghattamaneni family members.

Actor Krishna's daughter, Manjula Ghattamaneni, took to social media and penned an emotional note to pay homage to her father's rich legacy. Along with the note, Manjula also shared a picture of Krishna and expressed her feelings by saying, "can ever come to terms with your". The veteran actor died in Hyderabad after suffering a cardiac arrest.

On Instagram, Manjula Ghattamaneni wrote, "Dearest Nana, You are a superstar to the world, and for us, at home, you are a loving, simple father who is always there for us, no matter what. Even in your hectic schedules, you made it a point to be there for us, giving us all that we need."

She further went on to add, "You never gave us any lectures on how to live life. You taught us through your actions. Your simplicity, gentleness, wisdom, discipline, punctuality and generosity are unparalleled. Your legacy and immense contribution to cinema continue to live forever. You are my strength, you are my backbone and you are my hero. Your love is an endless ocean. You gave us everything we need even when we didn't know we needed it."

Before signing off, Manjula said, "I already miss you terribly. I miss our 11 am calls, lunches and conversations. I don't think I can ever come to terms with your loss. Love you forever Nana."

Manjula Ghattamaneni is Krishna's daughter from his first wife, Indira Devi. The actor is survived by his son, actor Mahesh Babu, and three daughters, Padmavathi, Manjula, and Priyadarshini Ghattamaneni. Meanwhile, this is the family's third loss within a year. Actor Krishna's first wife, Indira Devi, died in September this year owing to age-related illness, while his eldest son, Ramesh Babu, who suffered from liver ailments, died in January.

Superstar Krishna, who was also a director and producer, is one of the most celebrated actors in the Telugu film industry. He is known for his great contributions to Telugu cinema and has acted in over 350 films. Actor Krishna will be cremated today, November 16, at Hyderabad's Mahaprasthanam crematorium.