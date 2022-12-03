HIT 2 Sequel: Nani Confirms Adivi Sesh's Cameos In HIT: The Third And The Fourth Cases! Fans Thrilled

Adivi
Sesh
starrer
HIT
2
or
HIT:
The
Second
Case
was
released
across
theatres
all
over
the
world
on
December
2.
The
movie
has
been
getting
positive
reviews
and
with
no
competition,
is
going
to
become
a
successful
venture
if
the
word-of-mouth
spreads
wide.
The
movie,
the
sequel
to
Hit:
The
First
Case
starring
Vishwak
Sen
is
written
and
directed
by
Sailesh
Kolanu.
Speaking
at
one
of
the
promotional
events
of
HIT
2,
actor
Nani,
who
presented
the
film,
revealed
that
HIT
3
&
4
will
have
Adivi
Sesh
in
cameo
roles.
While
Vishwak
Sen
starred
in
the
first
installment
of
HITverse,
Adivi
Sesh
is
going
to
re-appear
in
the
forthcoming
movies.
For
now,
director
Sailesh
Kolanu
has
plans
to
direct
as
many
as
7
sequels
under
the
series.
HIT
2
follows
the
challenges
SP
Krishna
Dev
aka
KD
comes
face-to-face
with,
in
the
sequel.
He
gets
to
crack
down
on
the
serial
killer
who
aims
at
ladies
working
in
women's
welfare
organizations,
with
an
agenda.
At
the
murder
spot,
KD
finds
out
that
the
victim
is
not
entirely
Sanjana
but
several
other
women.
He
is
threatened
personally
when
the
killer
abducts
his
partner
Aarya
(Meenakshi
Chaudhary)
and
professionally
as
he
is
unable
to
nab
him.
The
killer
incriminates
Raghavudu,
who
dies
by
suicide.
The
killer,
played
by
Suhas,
is
unconvincing
in
the
role.
The
backstory
of
his
behaviour
is
also
vague
and
disinterests
the
viewer.
But
the
movie
is
tightly
packed
with
adequate
performances,
score,
and
runtime.
HIT
2
Photo
Credit:
Internet
HIT
2
is
produced
by
Prashanti
Tipirneni
while
Nani
Presented
it
under
his
Wall
Poster
Cinema
banner.
The
sequel
to
the
movie
is
going
to
have
Nani
in
the
role
of
HIT
SP
Sarkaar,
taking
charge
in
Visakhapatnam.
The
climax
of
HIT
2
gives
a
peek
into
the
next
sequel.
Suresh
Bobbili
and
MM
Srilekha
composed
the
film's
songs
and
Garry
BH
edited
the
film.
John
Stewart
Eduri
scored
the
film's
background
music.
S
Manikandan
worked
as
its
cinematographer.