HIT 2 Sequel: Nani Confirms Adivi Sesh's Cameos In HIT: The Third And The Fourth Cases! Fans Thrilled

Nani & Adivi Sesh Photo Credit: Twitter of Nani

Adivi Sesh starrer HIT 2 or HIT: The Second Case was released across theatres all over the world on December 2. The movie has been getting positive reviews and with no competition, is going to become a successful venture if the word-of-mouth spreads wide. The movie, the sequel to Hit: The First Case starring Vishwak Sen is written and directed by Sailesh Kolanu.

Speaking at one of the promotional events of HIT 2, actor Nani, who presented the film, revealed that HIT 3 & 4 will have Adivi Sesh in cameo roles. While Vishwak Sen starred in the first installment of HITverse, Adivi Sesh is going to re-appear in the forthcoming movies. For now, director Sailesh Kolanu has plans to direct as many as 7 sequels under the series.

HIT 2 follows the challenges SP Krishna Dev aka KD comes face-to-face with, in the sequel. He gets to crack down on the serial killer who aims at ladies working in women's welfare organizations, with an agenda.

At the murder spot, KD finds out that the victim is not entirely Sanjana but several other women. He is threatened personally when the killer abducts his partner Aarya (Meenakshi Chaudhary) and professionally as he is unable to nab him. The killer incriminates Raghavudu, who dies by suicide.

The killer, played by Suhas, is unconvincing in the role. The backstory of his behaviour is also vague and disinterests the viewer. But the movie is tightly packed with adequate performances, score, and runtime.

HIT 2 Photo Credit: Internet

HIT 2 is produced by Prashanti Tipirneni while Nani Presented it under his Wall Poster Cinema banner. The sequel to the movie is going to have Nani in the role of HIT SP Sarkaar, taking charge in Visakhapatnam. The climax of HIT 2 gives a peek into the next sequel.

Suresh Bobbili and MM Srilekha composed the film's songs and Garry BH edited the film. John Stewart Eduri scored the film's background music. S Manikandan worked as its cinematographer.