Actor Naresh Gets Into An Ugly Fight With Ex-Wife Who Tried to Attack Pavithra Lokesh!

Senior actor Naresh is in news for all the wrong reasons of late. His alleged live-in relationship with artist Pavithra Lokesh has whipped up a dirty storm in the Tollywood industry.

While Naresh had earlier claimed that his former ex-wife Ramya Raghupathi is a con-woman and doesn't want to be associated with her anymore, Ramya doesn't seem to budge. She claims her rightful position as his wife and made a ruckus out of the situation, allegedly.

Naresh and Pavithra Lokesh are in a hotel in Mysore when Ramya tries to confront them; trying to attack Pavithra. Earlier, both Naresh and Pavithra released separate videos of their opinions about the issue.

Speaking to the media, Ramya said, "I knew they were together in the hotel and I waited all night to raise my concerns. Naresh whistled and immediately drove away from the place, unable to hide his guilt. He cannot hide his guilt and therefore resorted to such behavior."

She further added, "They claimed that they are best friends but stayed together in a single room all night. I am here raising concern over my son's future and protecting his interests. I come from a proper Hindu family and I don't like to get separated from my husband."

Meanwhile, Pavithra Lokesh on the other hand released a two-minute video about how Ramya has to bring the issue in front of the family members to sort this out and stop defaming her. "I am not new to Telugu people or the industry. I needn't explain my relationship with Naresh. To defame me out of her interests is something very upsetting. I felt like why this is happening to me. She is making me the victim and this is not correct. She should settle scores within the family."

Naresh has agreed to fulfill the parental duties of his son with Ramya Raghupathi and that he would provide for them.

