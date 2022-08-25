Actress Anasuya Bharadwaj Takes A Dig At Vijay Deverakonda For The Actor's Earlier Comments!

Anchor-turned-actor Anasuya Bharadwaj is one of the few Tollywood personalities who make to the headlines for several reasons quite often. The sensational beauty is yet again making heads turn with her latest tweet taking a sly dig at none other than actor Vijay Deverakonda.

It is a well-known fact that Vijay Deverakonda rose to popularity with his Arjun Reddy movie under the direction of Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The movie was controversial when it hit the screens for echoing the misogynistic characterization of the protagonist.

During the film's promotions, Vijay created a sensation with a cuss word that involves mothers in general. Not only did he mouth the dialogue several times but he encouraged fans and youngsters to repeat after him. This didn't go well with many people at that time and there was a division among the public who debated the topic.

Anasuya tweeted in Telugu which translates to "Karma is a boomerang and it does come back even if late. It wouldn't treat one well when they use cuss words on mothers for whatever is the reason." She also added the hashtags "#NotHappyOnSomeonesSadness but #FaithRestored."