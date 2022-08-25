Actress Anasuya Bharadwaj Takes A Dig At Vijay Deverakonda For The Actor's Earlier Comments!

Anchor-turned-actor
Anasuya
Bharadwaj
is
one
of
the
few
Tollywood
personalities
who
make
to
the
headlines
for
several
reasons
quite
often.
The
sensational
beauty
is
yet
again
making
heads
turn
with
her
latest
tweet
taking
a
sly
dig
at
none
other
than
actor
Vijay
Deverakonda.
It
is
a
well-known
fact
that
Vijay
Deverakonda
rose
to
popularity
with
his
Arjun
Reddy
movie
under
the
direction
of
Sandeep
Reddy
Vanga.
The
movie
was
controversial
when
it
hit
the
screens
for
echoing
the
misogynistic
characterization
of
the
protagonist.
During
the
film's
promotions,
Vijay
created
a
sensation
with
a
cuss
word
that
involves
mothers
in
general.
Not
only
did
he
mouth
the
dialogue
several
times
but
he
encouraged
fans
and
youngsters
to
repeat
after
him.
This
didn't
go
well
with
many
people
at
that
time
and
there
was
a
division
among
the
public
who
debated
the
topic.
Anasuya
tweeted
in
Telugu
which
translates
to
"Karma
is
a
boomerang
and
it
does
come
back
even
if
late.
It
wouldn't
treat
one
well
when
they
use
cuss
words
on
mothers
for
whatever
is
the
reason."
She
also
added
the
hashtags
"#NotHappyOnSomeonesSadness
but
#FaithRestored."