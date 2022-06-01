Actress Purnaa AKA Shamna Kkasim Gets Engaged To A Dubai-Based Businessman

Actress Shamna Kkasim, known in Tollywood as Purnaa, got engaged to a Dubai-based businessman recently. The actress made the news public via her Instagram account by sharing a picture.

Her beloved is Shanid Asif Ali, who is the founder and CEO of JBS Group of Companies. Shanid is based out of Dubai and runs an accounting and consulting firm. Post the nikah, it is expected that Purnaa will shuttle to and fro between the two countries after.

Sharing the news, she wrote, "With the blessings of the family stepping to my next part of life and now its official, (sic)."

The actress, who is taking part as a reality show judge on Telugu television added a set of love emoticons to her post and tagged her betrothed in the post.

In the announcement post released on social media, Shamna was seen clad in a baby pink organza salwar and Shanid was seen sporting a black shirt.

Purnaa is very popular in Telugu with her portrayal in horror films- Avunu and Avunu 2. She shot to fame with these films before making Tollywood debut in 2006 with Sri Mahalakshmi. Purnaa is last seen in Drushyam 2 as advocate Renuka. A couple of her films have been completed and are ready for release.