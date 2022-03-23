Adhira: Rajamouli, Jr NTR And Ram Charan Launch First Strike Of Prashanth Varma-Kalyan Dasari’s Film

Creative genius Prashanth Varma is not making films with stars, but he is making superheroes. After introducing the zombie concept to Tollywood, Prashanth Varma is making the first Indian original superhero film Hanu-Man with Teja Sajja playing the titular role. The director is introducing another hero with another superhero film. Kalyan Dasari is making his debut as a hero with Prashanth Varma's next directorial venture titled Adhira.

Inspired by Indian mythological characters, Prasanth Varma is creating a Universe of Superheroes like Marvel and DC. The film's from Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe will be unique in terms of scripts and story-telling. Adhira is another superhero film, where Kalyan will be seen in the titular role.

Ace director SS Rajamouli, young tiger NTR and mega power star Ram Charan have launched the first strike of Adhira. The glimpse of Adhira will have a huge reach with the three prominent faces taking part in the initial promotions.

A Series of sequences are shown in the video to exhibit the superpowers of our original superhero. He has had this special skill of generating electric energy since his childhood and he becomes stronger and more valiant, as he grows up.

Like every other superhero, he is there to destroy bad evil and protect the innocent. The visuals are on par with Hollywood standards and the last portions of Kalyan as Adhira generating electrical energy with his specially designed weapon are a feast for eyes. The weapon he is wielding is in backbone shape and it appears like Indra's powerful weapon Vajrayudha.

Adhira First Strike strikes a chord with all sections and we can expect never seen before kind of action extravaganza in the movie. The first strike alone creates a great impact and raises expectations on the movie.

Kalyan Dasari's face is partially revealed and he looks apt in the role with a well-built body, handsome looks and height. This is going to be a dream debut for the youngster.

K Niranjan Reddy will produce the movie on a high budget under Prime show Entertainment, while Smt Chaitanya presents it. The screenplay for the film is by Scriptsville.

Gowrihari scores music for the film, while Dasaradhi Shivendra handles the camera. Both the technicians have done a commendable job, as the visuals and the BGM are in perfect synch.

Adhira will start rolling after Prashanth Varma completes all the works related to Hanu-Man.