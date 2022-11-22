Bigg Boss 6 Telugu: Adi Reddy's Wife Kavitha & Daughter Hadvitha Enter The House As First Guests!

The
family
week
has
finally
arrived
in
the
Bigg
Boss
6
Telugu
house,
much
to
the
happiness
of
the
remaining
housemates
in
the
game.
There
are
currently
9
housemates
in
the
house
and
the
show
has
come
close
to
the
finale.
Adi
Reddy
&
Kavita
Photo
Credit:
Star
Maa
On
tonight's
episode
to
be
aired
on
November
22nd,
contestant
Adi
Reddy's
wife
Kavita
and
one-year-old
daughter
Hadvitha
are
going
to
enter
the
house.
In
a
recently
released
promo
of
the
episode,
the
housemates
were
seen
taking
part
in
a
fun
task-Bigg
Boss
Coaching
Centre,
in
which
Faima
was
asked
to
act
as
an
English
teacher
and
Adi
Reddy
as
a
dance
tutor.
The
rest
of
them
were
students
and
Revanth
evoked
a
bit
of
fun
during
the
task.
Meanwhile,
opening
the
main
doors,
Kavitha
entered
the
house
coordinating
her
outfit
with
her
daughter's.
Adi
Reddy
was
thrilled
and
on
cloud
9
after
seeing
them
both
inside
the
house,
which
was
his
dream.
He
also
got
down
on
one
knee
and
declared
his
love
for
his
wife.
He
cut
a
birthday
cake
for
his
daughter,
who
celebrated
her
first
birthday
during
his
time
inside
the
house.
Adi
Reddy
tried
to
feed
some
food
to
Hadvitha
while
Kavitha
tried
to
feed
some
to
Adi
Reddy.
Adi
Reddy
Photo
Credit:
Star
Maa
Looking
at
all
of
this,
Revanth
got
very
emotional.
He
was
fighting
back
his
tears
in
vain.
His
wife
is
about
to
deliver
their
first
child
and
the
fact
made
him
truly
desperate.
The
entire
week's
episodes
of
the
Bigg
Boss
6
Telugu
will
have
contestants'
family
members
visiting
them.
Faima's
mother
is
also
said
to
have
visited
the
house
in
tonight's
episode.
Tune
into
Star
Maa
or
stream
the
entire
episodes
round
the
clock
on
Disney+
Hotstar.
The
show
will
be
aired
from
9
pm
on
Saturdays
and
Sundays
and
10
pm
from
Mondays
to
Fridays.
A
non-stop
version
of
the
show
is
also
available
online.