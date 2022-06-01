Adipurush Budget: Prabhas’ Film To Be Costlier Than Baahubali Franchise; Find Out How

After featuring in SS Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion, Tollywood star Prabhas became a brand in the Indian Film Industry. The actor has amazing projects in his kitty, and one of them is Om Raut's magnum opus Adipurush. As we all know, the makers have wrapped up the shoot of Adipurush and the film is currently in the post-production stage.

Ever since Adipurush was announced, the Rebel Star fans can't keep calm to know more details about the film's development. And guess what? We got to know some interesting news about Prabhas' next pan-India film. Adipurush producer Bhushan Kumar informed Pinkvilla that Adipurush is going to be costlier than the Baahubali franchise.

The producer said, "Adipurush is made on a budget of Rs 500 crore. For that film, we know that the opening will be giant with a housefull board across. So, we will try to optimise the demand for the film by going ahead with blockbuster pricing. We know people will come to see it irrespective of pricing as it is a one-off it's kind event cinema and there is only limited capacity. So, we would make sure, to go all out with this film." (sic)

Looks like the makers don't want to leave any stone unturned to make Adipurush the biggest film in India. After all, the film is a rendition of Ramayana, in which Prabhas will be seen playing the role of Raghava. Saif Ali Khan is playing the role of Lankesh whereas Kriti Sanon will essay the role of Janaki. Sunny Singh is playing Lakshmana in the film.

Adipurush is scheduled to be released on January 12, 2023. The film will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. Apart from Adipurush, Prabhas will also be seen in Salaar, directed by Prashanth Neel and Project K.