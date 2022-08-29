Adipurush Concept Art Goes Viral, Prabhas As Ram Looks Majestic

Prabhas' Adipurush, which is slated for a January release, is said to be a depiction of the Ramayana. Prabhas, as seen in Bahubali, is tailor-made for such mythical/historical larger-than-life roles, and the film is highly anticipated.

Yesterday evening, social media was buzzing with artworks showing scenes from the Ramayana, with Prabhas as Ram. One artwork had Prabhas standing with Lakshman, in front of the bird Jadayu. Another artwork showed the magical deer in front of Ram and Sita's hut. One more showed Raavan's Lanka.

The concept artworks have been credited to an artist named Nimesh Shirshath. Whether the artist is part of the film's crew or not isn't clear. Since this has not been released by the crew, the artist is likely to be an independent artist.

The film has been announced to release worldwide on January 12, 2023, in 3D.

Prabhas plays Raghava, an alias for Ram, Kriti Sanon plays Janaki, an alias for Sita, and Saif Ali Khan plays Lankesh. The film is written and directed by Om Raut, who is known for his period action-adventure Tanhaji. Sachet-Parampara is the composer, Karthik Palani is the cinematographer, and Apurva Motiwale and Ashish Mhatre are the editors of the film.

Adipurush is produced by T-Series Films, and Retrophiles, and will be distributed by AA Films. The film is believed to have a budget of about Rs. 500 Crore.