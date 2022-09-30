Adipurush Poster Release: Prabhas' Stunning Poster From The Mythological Film Lives Up To The Hype!

Adipurush is one of the most awaited pan-Indian films. Prabhas is making his Bollywood debut as a protagonist with this periodic film based on Ramayana. Written and directed by Om Raut, the movie's unit released the first look Poster on September 30.

In the poster, Prabhas was seen aiming a bow and an arrow to the sky with one knee bent, with a roaring sea as the backdrop. He was clad in a white Dhoti and was sporting robes covered in leather belts. Prabhas sported Rudraksh beads on his arms and as bracelets.

Fans are however disappointed about his clean shaved look in the Poster as Raghav Aka Ram. Several divided comments are pouring in all over the social media about the same.

Kriti Sanon is the film's female lead who plays the role of Janaki. Saif Ali Khan is portraying Lankesh, the king of Lanka.

Adipurush will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam on January 21, 2023. The makers are going to release the film's teaser shortly.

Filming of Adipurush was entirely done in Mumbai. The film completed its shooting on November 10, 2021. Adipurush will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, and Kannada.

The movie has been made on a budget of about Rs 500 Crore by T-Series Films and Retrophiles banner by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair. Karthik Palani cranked the camera for Adipurush which was edited by Apurva Motiwale and Ashish Mhatre. The film's entire soundtrack has been composed by Sachet-Parampara.