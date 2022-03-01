Adipurush Release Date Is Out: The Prabhas Starrer To Hit The Theatres In 2023

Adipurush, the highly anticipated Prabhas starrer has finally got its release date. The cast and crew members of Adipurush took to their official social media handles and revealed the much-awaited release date, on the special occasion of Shiv Ratri. The Prabhas starrer has been slated to hit the theatres on January 12, 2023.

The team members revealed a new poster of Adipurush, which reads "On the auspicious occasion of Maha Shiv Ratri announcing the release date 12th January 2023." Prabhas, the leading man shared the release date announcement poster on his official social media handle and confirmed that the Om Raut directorial is getting released in 3D format. "Adipurush Worldwide Theatrical Release in 3D on 12th Jan 2023," the actor captioned his post.

Recently, it was rumoured that Adipurush might hit the theatres on the special occasion of Diwali 2022. Reportedly, the makers were keen to release the Prabhas starrer for Diwali 2022 but were unable to do the same due to the multiple delays in production. As per the reports, director Om Raut and his team have dedicated over one and a half years to the post-production of Adipurush, which is touted to be a mythological drama.

Prabhas is playing the role of Lord Ram in Adipurush, which is being planned as a pan-Indian project. The epic drama is being made as a Telugu-Hindi bilingual and will be dubbed in all major Indian languages including Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. Saif Ali Khan, the senior Bollywood actor appears as the lead antagonist Lankesh, while Kriti Sanon plays the role of Sita. Sunny Singh and Devdatta Nage are appearing in the roles of Lakshman and Hanuman, respectively. Adipurush is bankrolled by the popular banner T-Series, along with Retrophiles.