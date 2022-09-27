    For Quick Alerts
      Adipurush Teaser & First Look Launch In Ayodhya On October 2; Movie To Hit The Screens On January 12

      Prabhas' upcoming mythological period drama Adipurush is ready to hit the screens. The makers of the film announced that the film's teaser and first look poster will be released on October 2 in Ayodhya. The movie is aiming for a grand theatrical release all over the world on January 12 for the Pongal/ Sankranthi festival.

      The story of Adipurush is set some 7000 years ago when Ayodhya's king Raghava travels to the island of Lanka to rescue his wife Janaki, who was abducted by the king of Lanka, Lankesh. Prabhas will be seen as Ram AKA Raghava and Kriti Sanon as Sita AKA Janaki.

      Saif Ali Khan played the role of Lankesh AKA Ravanasura in the film. Sunny Singh played Lakshmana, Devdatta Nage will be seen as Hanuman, Vatsal Sheth, Sonal Chauhan, and Trupti Toradmal among others are part of the cast.

      Announcing the film's release date, director Om Raut, who earlier helmed Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "Our magical journey is now yours to experience & love!

      The much awaited #AdipurushTeaser and the first poster of our film will be launched on Oct. 2!
      Venue - Bank Of Sarayu, Ayodhya, UP!

      #Adipurush releases IN CINEMAS on January 12, 2023 in IMAX & 3D!"

      Filming of Adipurush was entirely done in Mumbai. The film completed its shooting on November 10, 2021. Adipurush will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, and Kannada.

      The movie has been made on a budget of about Rs 500 Crore by T-Series Films and Retrophiles banner by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair. Karthik Palani cranked the camera for Adipurush which was edited by Apurva Motiwale and Ashish Mhatre. The film's entire soundtrack has been composed by Sachet-Parampara.

