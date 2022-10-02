Adipurush Teaser Review: Prabhas Embodies Lord Rama Completely In The Animated Epic Battle Of Good And Evil

The teaser opens a bit similar to Megastar Chiranjeevi's introduction scene in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy with Prabhas as Lord Rama in deep meditation inside the water. However, as he kills the asuras and walks toward the audience, you don't see Prabhas anymore, but the great Lord Rama.

Similarly, Saif Ali Khan perfectly embodies the demon lord Ravana in terms of both body language and facial expressions. You are bound to get chills down your spine when he reveals his true ten-headed form.

Adipurush is, for the most part, an animated epic. However, the live-action performances of Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, and other actors like Sunny Singh as Lakshmana and Tanhaji fame Devdatta Nage as Lord Hanuman make this battle of good over evil worth the watch. Though her appearance is brief even for a teaser, Kriti Sanon's look as Janaki AKA Mata Sita is mesmerising, nonetheless.

As a tribute to the great King of Ayodhya and the Valmiki's legendary epic, Adipurush's teaser delivers on its promise of providing the audience with a rich, fulfilling cinematic experience. However, only time will tell whether the film surpasses the audience's expectations or not.

Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush is scheduled to release on 12 January 2023.



Click Here To Catch The Teaser!