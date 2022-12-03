Hit 2 Day 1 Box Office Collection: Adivi Sesh's HITverse Crime Thriller Begins On A Grand Note!

Adivi
Sesh's
latest
crime
thriller
movie
written
and
directed
by
Sailesh
Kolanu
opened
on
the
big
screen
all
over
the
world
on
December
2.
The
movie
is
a
sequel
to
the
successful
film
HIT,
starring
Vishwak
Sen.
The
movie
is
getting
positive
reviews
from
fans
and
critics.
HIT
2
Poster
Photo
Credit:
Internet
The
movie
revolves
around
an
SP
range
cop
Krishna
Dev
(Adivi
Sesh)
who
gets
involved
in
the
gruesome
murder
case
of
a
victim
named
Sanjana.
He
later
finds
out
there
are
several
other
women
who
fell
victim
to
the
same
psychopath.
How
KD
nabs
the
killer
is
all
about
the
film.
On
the
first
day
of
the
theatrical
release,
HIT:
The
Second
Case
earned
about
Rs
6
Crore
from
all
centres
in
India.
The
occupancy
ratio
of
the
theatres
is
also
recorded
to
be
decent,
and
improved
by
the
day's
end.
The
movie
stars
Meenakshi
Chaudhary
as
the
female
lead
and
Suhas
as
the
psycho
killer.
Rao
Ramesh,
Tanikella
Bharani,
Posani
Krishna
Murali,
Komalee
Prasad,
Maganti
Srinath,
and
Srikanth
Iyengar
are
part
of
the
film,
who
played
crucial
roles
in
it.
HIT
2
is
the
second
installment
in
the
planned
HITverse
by
director
Sailesh
Kolanu.
Actor
Nani,
who
presented
the
movie,
will
be
seen
in
the
third
part
titled
HIT:
The
Third
Case
as
the
head
of
the
Homicide
Intervention
Team
(HIT).
His
cameo
in
the
film's
climax
gave
a
peek
into
his
character
from
the
next
sequel.
Prashanthi
Tipirneni
produced
the
movie
under
the
Wall
Poster
Cinema
banner.
Garry
BH
worked
as
the
editor
and
S
Manikandan
cranked
the
camera.
MM
Srilekha
and
Suresh
Bobbili
composed
the
songs
for
the
film
and
John
Stewart
Eduri
scored
the
background
score.
The
movie
is
made
on
a
budget
of
Rs
10
Crore.