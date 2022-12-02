HIT 2 Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

HIT
2
or
HIT:
The
Second
Case
starring
Adivi
Sesh
hit
the
screens
all
over
the
world
on
December
2.
Written
and
directed
by
Sailesh
Kolanu,
the
movie
was
met
with
a
positive
response
at
the
box
office.
The
crime
thriller
investigation
film
brings
forth
a
new
serial
killer
and
his
quest
for
satisfying
his
ego
by
killing
and
amputating
several
women.
How
Krishna
Dev
AKA
KD,
played
by
Adivi
Sesh
cracks
the
case
is
to
be
seen
on
the
big
screen.
HIT
2
Photo
Credit:
Internet
Within
a
few
hours
of
the
film's
theatrical
release,
the
movie
mongers
who
are
always
on
the
lookout
for
the
pirated
copy
of
the
film
have
been
scouting
online
to
see
if
there
are
any
links
available
to
view
or
download
the
content
of
HIT
2.
To
cater
to
that
section,
several
websites
that
carry
illegal
content
have
been
circulating
links
to
HIT
The
second
case
online
for
downloading.
A
few
of
the
social
media
pages
also
have
been
sharing
these
links.
HIT
2
stars
Meenakshi
Choudhary,
Suhaas,
Rao
Ramesh,
Posani
Krishna
Murali,
Tanikella
Bharani,
Maganti
Srinath,
Komalee
Prasad,
and
Srikanth
Iyengar
among
others
in
prominent
roles.
The
movie
is
a
production
venture
of
the
Wall
Poster
Cinema
banner,
owned
by
actor
Nani.
Prashanthi
Tipirneni
produced
the
film
while
Nani
presented
it.
Garry
BH
worked
as
the
film's
editor
and
S
Manikandan
cranked
the
camera.
Suresh
Bobbili
and
MM
Srilekha
composed
the
tunes
for
the
songs
in
the
film,
together.
John
Stewart
Eduri
scored
the
background
music.
The
film's
sequel,
HIT:
The
Third
Case,
will
feature
actor
Nani
as
the
protagonist.