Adivi Sesh's HIT 2 Teaser Faces Setback, YouTube Removes It From Trending List; Here's Why

Actor Adivi Sesh's next film, HIT: The Second Case, will premiere in December 2022. According to the recently released teaser, Sesh essays the role of a police officer who is attempting to solve a brutal murder in this dark action thriller. The teaser ends with a graphic depiction of a death. This forced YouTube to classify the teaser as age-restricted. The actor took to social media to inform his followers of the change.

Actor Sesh mentioned that the teaser was on the top trending list before being age restricted. Now it has been removed from the YouTube trending list, and viewers have to sign in to verify that their age is 18 or above to be able to watch the teaser. However, he said that the film is suited for release in theatres.

The actor took to Instagram to share a video in which he can be heard saying, "HIT 2 teaser. When my director Dr Sailesh Kolanu showed me the teaser, I expected this day to come. YouTube has removed the HIT 2 teaser from the trending list. We were trending number 1 from 3-4 days. Suddenly it was taken off the list. The teaser is now age-restricted. You have to sign in and prove to be 18+. This is due to the violent content. But this is apt for our cinema. We have put it out that it's not for children." Watch the video here

Further, Adivi Sesh added that anyone who wants to view the teaser has to sign in and prove that they are over the age of 18. In the same video clip, he announced the release date of the film's first track, Urike Urike, and asked all of his fans to listen to the song when it is released on November 10.

The teaser for HIT 2 was released a few days ago and has created much buzz around it. The plot of the suspense-thriller revolves around a brutal murder that happens in city of Vishakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. Adivi Sesh plays the role of officer KD in the Homicide Intervention Team (HIT) as the male lead in the film. Helmed by Sailesh Kolanu, and produced by Nani, HIT: The Second Case is the second part of the franchise.

It also features stars like Meenakshi Chaudhary, Komalee Prasad, Rao Ramesh, and Srinath Maganti in pivotal roles. The first part had Vishwak Sen in the leading role.

HIT 2 will debut in theatres on December 2.