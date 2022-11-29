Adivi Sesh's HIT: The Second Case To Have A Theatrical Release In Hindi!

HIT:2 Poster Photo Credit: Internet

Adivi Sesh, who was last seen in Major, a pan-India film, has won a wide range of appreciation and popularity for his role and performance in the film. The Tollywood youngster always treads the road less taken and many times were successful. His upcoming film is a sequel to 2020's suspense thriller Hit, starring Vishwak Sen in the lead. The movie is set to release all over the world on December 2.

The makers of the film, Wall Poster Cinema, founded by actor Nani and his cousin Prashanti Tipirneni, have organized a pre-release event in Hyderabad on November 28, ahead of its film's release. SS Rajamouli attended the event as the chief guest.

The movie is also going to have a theatrical release in Hindi, announced the producers. Speaking about the same, Adivi Sesh revealed that the dubbing works of the Hindi version are underway and the release date will be announced very soon.

HIT:2 is directed by Sailesh Kolanu and the movie will have seven more sequels. The movie stars Meenakshi Chaudhary as the female lead character along with seniors like Rao Ramesh, Tanikella Bharani, and Posani Krishna Murali. The cast also includes Komalee Prasad, Srikanth Iyengar, Gujjuru Hemanth, and Maganti Srinath among others in pivotal roles.

The technical team of HIT: The Second Case includes S Manikandan as its cinematographer and Garry BH as the editor. The film's songs were composed by MM Srilekha and Suresh Bobbili. The background score is rendered by John Stewart Eduri. The movie will unveil the protagonist of the film's sequel. The makers plan to make the film under HITverse, where several other heroes will play lead roles and come together for the finale.