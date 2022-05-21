After A Debacle Like Acharya, Chiranjeevi Is Missing In Action!

Megastar Chiranjeevi has kick-started his second innings in the year 2017 with back-to-back hits in the form of Khaidi No 150 and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, in 2019. Post the pandemic, the actor teamed up with the most successful director Koratala Siva for Acharya. The movie remained in the making for two long years and was released to a negative response.

Acharya is the story of a middle-aged Naxalite-turned-reformer who gives it all to protect the interests of people in a fictional village and that of his past. The movie brought together the off-screen father-son duo, Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan on screen.

With Koratala Siva helming the project that has a power-packed cast like Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Sonu Sood, and Pooja Hegde among others, nothing was supposed to go wrong.

Ironically, for Acharya, everything was over the place. It affected everybody involved in the project. Ram Charan was heavily praised and appreciated for his role of Rama Raju in RRR and Pooja Hegde is the most sought-after actress in Tollywood. Koratala Siva had not tasted failure yet until Acharya happened.

After all this, Chiranjeevi flew to the USA with his wife Surekha in tow for what is known to be a long holiday. He is currently staying away from social media as well. It is imperative that a star like him, with a team like Acharya, need the strength like a mountain and hope of an ocean to get back to normalcy.

Chiranjeevi posted a picture of him with his wife inside a plane before flying off to the USA, a few days before he unplugged from reality.

Meanwhile, Koratala Siva is also involved in clearing the financial aspects of Acharya. He is personally looking into settling issues with distributors and producers, reportedly. Acharya will be streamed on Amazon prime Video.