After Allu Arjun, Ram Charan Heaps Praise On KGF 2: Here's What He Said

Yash and Prashanth Neel's KGF 2 is going on a stellar run at the box office. The film is faring particularly well in the domestic circuit as it has grossed well over Rs 100 crores in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and over Rs 270 crores nett in Hindi. A couple of days back, Allu Arjun seemed to be in awe of KGF 2 and he heaped praise on the film. Now, Ram Charan has spoken highly of KGF 2 and here is what he had to say about the film.

Ram Charan called the director of KGF 2, Prashanth Neel his "brother" and went on to add that "CONGRATULATIONS to my brother Prashanth Neel, @hombalefilms and the entire team for massive success of #KGF2 Rocky !! Dear brother Yash, your performance was just mind blowing & your on onscreen presence is commendable."

Adding further Ram Charan wrote "Sanjay Dutt ji, Raveena Tandon ji, Prakash Raj garu & Rao Ramesh garu it was a pleasure to see the best of your work till date. Congratulations @SrinidhiShetty7 @MalavikaBJP #EswariRao Garu #ArchanaJois @RaviBasrur your work was Fantastic!! To all the technicians ... Kudos!."

Charan is evidently pleased with what KGF 2 has to offer and particularly so, given that he might be working with Prashanth Neel in the near future.

As for Allu Arjun, he wrote "Big congratulations to KGF2 . Swagger performance & intensity by @TheNameIsYash garu. A spectacular show by @prashanth_neel garu. My respect to his vision and conviction. Thank you all for a cinematic experience & keeping the Indian cinema flag flying high. #KGF2."

Prashanth Neel had previously stated that Jr NTR and Mahesh Babu had also called him following KGF 2's release and congratulated him. It is nice to see Tollywood shower warmth and applause on KGF 2.