Agent: Akhil Akkineni’s Actioner To Release On August 12

Young and promising hero Akhil Akkineni and stylish maker Surender Reddy's high budget stylish and action thriller Agent co-starring Malayalam megastar Mammootty in a mighty role is currently being shot in Hyderabad.

Today, the makers have announced theatrical release date of the movie. Agent will be hitting the screens worldwide grandly on August 12, three days ahead of Independence Day. Since the film will have patriotic elements, Independence Day is an ideal time for the release. Moreover, the movie will have a 4-days long weekend, as August 15 happens to be Monday.

Akhil will be seen in an action-packed role in Agent and it will feature a whole new side of him. The announcement poster presents him in a never-seen-before fierce avatar, as he appears holding a machine gun in his hand. He is being referred to as 'The Wild One' for his way of tackling things.

Mammootty too plays a powerful role in the movie. A newbie Sakshi Vaidya is playing the leading lady opposite Akhil in the film billed to be a spy thriller. Vakkantham Vamsi has provided story for the film being produced by Ramabrahmam Sunkara under AK Entertainments and Surender 2 Cinema.

Sensational composer Hip Hop Thamizha scores music, while Rasool Ellore cranks the camera. National Award winner Naveen Nooli is the editor while Avinash Kolla is the art director.

Ajay Sunkara, Pathi Deepa Reddy are the co-producers of the film.