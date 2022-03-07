Agent: Confirmed! Mammootty Joins The Cast Of Akhil Akkineni’s Next

Yes, it's confirmed! South actor Mammootty has been roped in to play a key role in Akhil Akkineni's next titled Agent. After months of speculations, the makers themselves confirmed the news through their social media handles. Sharing a poster featuring the Megastar, the team wrote on Twitter, "A Stalwart of Indian Cinema who paved his own path with Discipline & Dedication 🔥 Megastar @mammukka🤘Joins the shoot of #AGENT ⚡️Can't wait to witness the magic on sets ❤️"

In the tweet, they also tagged the core cast and crew members of the upcoming actioner. In the poster, the actor can be seen in action as he holds a gun seemingly to attack his opponent. Mammootty looks dashing as ever as he dons a dark coloured uniform and a matching cap. The caption in the poster faintly describes his character in the film. It reads, "The Devil Ruthless Saviour" Going by the poster, it is evident that the actor has already started shooting for the film.

Let us tell you that Agent will be Mammootty's fourth project in Telugu after Swathi Kirnam (1992), Surya Putrulu (1996) and Yatra (2019). It is to be noted that the superstar has also worked with Akhil's mother, actress Amala Akkineni for the Tamil film Mounam Sammadham that was released in 1989.

Well, Agent, the spy thriller directed by Surender Reddy has story written by Vakkanatham Vamsi. Backed by AK Entertainments and Surender 2 Cinema, the film features Sakshi Vaidya as the leading lady. Though the film was expected to release on December 24, it was postponed owing to the pandemic.