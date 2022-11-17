Aha Naa Pellanta: When & Where To Watch Raj Tarun, Shivani Rajshekhar's Series?

Noted Tollywood actor Raj Tarun is making his digital debut with Aha Naa Pellanta. The rom-com is directed by Sanjeev Reddy and also features senior hero Rajashekhar's elder daughter Shivani Rajshekhar as the female lead. The eight episodes are now available to stream online on a popular OTT channel as of today, November 17.

The new Telugu web series is a coming-of-age romantic drama that focuses on marital issues while exploring other aspects such as friendship, family, and romance, catering to all age groups. Helmed under Tamada Media, which is known to provide wholesome, entertaining shows, its collaboration with the Zee5 platform is now a known fact.

The online series was dropped by the makers on the OTT streaming platform Zee5 on November 17. Aha Naa Pellanta's teaser was first launched on October 31, while the official trailer was released on November 4. During the launch, the entire cast was introduced.

Meanwhile, going by the trailer, the series revolves around Sreenu, played by Raj Tarun, a small-town middle-class guy who is getting married to his lover; however, his wedding gets cancelled at the last moment after his bride elopes with her boyfriend. The story then takes a new turn when Sreenu's name is found in someone else's suicide note, and things become complicated for the couple.

To save himself further, Sreenu moves to Hyderabad, where he meets Maha. What happens when these two totally opposite characters cross paths will be interesting to watch.

From the trailer, Aha Naa Pellanta offers a fun ride and much laughter. Besides, Raj Tarun and Shivani Rajshekhar, the series also has prominent faces like Harsha Vardhan, Amani, Posani Krishna Murali, Raghu Karumanchi, Getup Seenu, Bhadram, and Thogubothu, among others, in key roles.

Aha Naa Pellanta is produced by Surya Rahul Tamada and directed by Sanjeev Reddy. Aha Naa Pellanta can be streamed exclusively on Zee5 starting November 17th.