Aha Shows A Glimpse Into The Life Of A Child Bride With ‘Qubool Hai?’ – Watch Teaser

Riding the wave of the spectacular success of NBK’s Unstoppable, and it’s recently launched Telugu Indian Idol, aha, 100% Telugu OTT platform is bringing another yet poignant story for their viewers. Standing true to their commitment of bringing diverse content to their viewers, aha, with their latest original web-series, Qubool Hai? which has been inspired from real events.

The show will put issues such as child bride, child trafficking into the spotlight. The reports by UNICEF that says one-third of the world child brides are from India, or the report by National Crime Records Bureau that estimates that over 33,855 girls have been kidnapped in the name of marriage all point into the direction of a regressive patriarchal society that is still very much prevalent in today’s India.

Set inside the dark underbelly of Talabkatta and the old city of Hyderabad, Qubool Hai? is the story of Ameena, who is sold off by her poverty-stricken father to a rich and old Arab Sheikh in the garb of marriage. It is also the story of Bhanu, a new police officer in Talab Katta Police Station who decides to take on the dark business of child trafficking intertwined with the story of the mysterious and murderous Burkhewali. What happens to them is a journey that this series takes the viewers on.

Aha Unveils A Compelling Sneak-Peek Into Bhamakalapam, The Web Original Film Starring Priyamani

Slated to premiere on 11th March 2022 on aha’s platform, its action-packed teaser was released on Zero Discrimination Day. The visually captivating teaser shows us the glimpse into the world of Qubool Hai?. It opens with an old Sheikh choosing his child bride from the array of young girls being displayed to him, while Bhanu the police officer is trying to find out what has happened to Ameena’. Filled with rustic visuals teaser establishes the search of missing young girls and investigation of series of unexplained murders. The teaser asks all of us the question 'How far would you go to save a life’. The poster of the same web-series was released earlier last week, sharing a glimpse of the harsh reality with an image of a scared child bride, unaware of the future that lies ahead of her.

Bigg Boss Non Stop Week 1 Nominations: Nataraj, Sarayu And 5 Others Get Nominated!

The director of this hard-hitting web-series Pranav Pingle Reddy has worked on numerous other documentaries that narrate stories of women empowerment, refugee crisis, subjects that have moved him. His last five-part documentary series 'Occupied’ was the only web-series to be selected for the Athens International Film and Video Festival.