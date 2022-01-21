Akhanda Day 50 Box Office Collection: Nandamuri Balakrishna Starrer Emerges As A Blockbuster!

Akhanda has successfully completed 50 days of its theatrical run. Starring none other than Nandamuri Balakrishna, the film was released on December 2 last year. On its release in theatres, the action entertainer enjoyed a positive response from the audience. Though it had stiff competition from Malayalam actor Mohanlal's Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, one of south's biggest releases, Akhanda was seen overshadowing the period drama.

Talking about the entertainer's collection hunt so far, Akhanda has grossed Rs 132 crore from the worldwide box office, emerging as a blockbuster hit. In Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the actioner has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark, while the share collection now stands at Rs 62.87 crore. A major number has come from the Nizam region, where it collected Rs 21.01 crore. The second region to give a good business number was Ceeded where an amount of Rs 15.90 crore was accumulated. Nellore ranked the least among the areas with Rs 2.64 crore.

Here is the detailed break up of area wise box office collection:

Nizam: Rs 21.01 crore

Ceeded: Rs 15.90 crore

Uttar Andhra: Rs 6.34 crore

East: Rs 4.22 crore

West: Rs 4.28 crore

Guntur: Rs 4.81 crore

Krishna: Rs 3.67 crore

Nellore: Rs 2.64 crore

AP/TG Total: Rs 62.87 crore(Rs 104.50 crore gross)

Ka+ROI: Rs 5.15 crore

OS: Rs 5.71 crore

Total WW: Rs 74.58 crore(Rs 132 crore gross)

Overall Business: Rs 53 crore

Break-Even: Rs 54 crore

Profit: Rs 20.58 crore

Verdict: Blockbuster

On a related note, the film's theatrical rights were sold for Rs 51 crore in Telugu states. Akhanda directed by Boyapati Srinu, did an impressive pre-release business in Nizam and Ceeded where its theatrical rights were sold for Rs 11 and Rs 12 crore respectively.

Backed by Miryala Ravinder Reddy under Dwaraka Creations, the film features an extensive star cast including Pragya Jaiswal, Shamna Kasim (Poorna), Jagapathi Babu, Srikanth, Avinash, Subbaraju, P Sai Kumar, Sravan and Prabhakar.

Akhanda will start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from Friday (January 21).