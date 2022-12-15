Bigg Boss 6 Telugu: Nagarjuna To QUIT Reality Show After This Season? Here's What We Know

Nagarjuna in Bigg Boss 6 Photo Credit: Star Maa

Bigg Boss Reality show is a concept that has swept regional television viewers off their feet. The reality show in Telugu, which is dubbed as the biggest one ever on Telugu TV is nearing completion with only four days until the finale. The current season is the 6th one and the news about Akkineni Nagarjuna wanting to quit the show has come as a surprise to the fans.

Akkineni Nagarjuna is undoubtedly one of the busiest people in Tollywood. The veteran is an actor, producer, and businessman with a lot of things up his sleeve. In addition, the doting father is also involved in setting the careers straight of both his sons Akhil and Naga Chaitanya, who are desperate for a super hit. Amid all these, Nagarjuna has been hosting the show all these years.

However, this season, which recorded the lowest TRPs, is very boring, according to the feedback. Starting from the selection of participants to the sloppy tasks and unfair eliminations, season 6 of Telugu Bigg Boss is likely to go down in history for its negative remarks.

In addition, due to boredom and busy schedules, Nagarjuna looks tired in the weekend episodes and it shows on his face. The fun quotient was low and the episodes ended on a mediocre note. There is no excitement around the weekend episodes as well.

Nagarjuna has been hosting the show for the last three seasons on Television along with an OTT exclusive season. The reality show began its Telugu journey with Jr NTR hosting it. To date, Jr NTR's TV debut as a host remains the best season. Later, natural star Nani replaced Jr NTR for season 2. Although he had tried, the actor, who is otherwise loved by the viewers, received severe backlash for his hosting skills. Since season 3, Nagarjuna has been continuing as the host. Due to several reasons, the Bigg Boss 6 Telugu show is billed by its viewers as the worst season so far.

While it is rumoured that Rana Daggubati will take over Nagarjuna, the young actor decided not to, considering his other commitments. So, Jr NTR, Nani, Nagarjuna, and Rana are out of the race, and fans of the biggest Telugu reality show are excited to know who will host the upcoming season of the show.

After the finale, there might be an update about the host, in all likelihood. However, until the official confirmation is out, we are unsure about the same.

Meanwhile, tune into Star Maa at 10 pm on weekdays and 9 pm on Saturdays and Sundays to catch the latest episodes of the finale week. The episodes are also available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.