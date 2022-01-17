Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’s Hindi Version To Hit The Cinemas Soon!

Allu Arjun is one of the most talked-about stars in recent times, especially after Pushpa: The Rise became a raging hit across the globe. Cashing in the popularity and the success of Pushpa, the makers of Ala Vaikuntapurramuloo have decided to dub the film in Hindi, which will grace the screens in India on January 26.

Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikuntapurramuloo hit the theatres in 2020 and became a blockbuster. Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo's total collection stands at around Rs. 160 crore. The film, which is currently streaming on Netflix, was one of the highest-grossing films in 2020.

ALLU ARJUN: AFTER 'PUSHPA', NOW HINDI DUBBED VERSION OF 'ALA VAIKUNTHAPURRAMULOO' IN CINEMAS... After the historic success of #PushpaHindi, #AlluArjun's much-loved and hugely successful #Telugu film #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo has been dubbed in #Hindi and will release in *cinemas*. pic.twitter.com/1jqkcqCEzI — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 17, 2022

Since the actor's Pushpa became a raging hit, the makers have planned to release Ala Vaikuntapuuramuloo in Hindi.

Ala Vaikuntapurramuloo is a commercial entertainer featuring Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde and Samuthirakani in lead roles. Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, the film also starred Tabu, Jayaram, Sushanth, Nivetha Pethuraj, Navdeep and Rahul Ramakrishna in important roles.