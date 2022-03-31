Alia Bhatt Rubbishes Rumoured Rift With SS Rajamouli, Reveals Why She Is Bothering To Clarify

Alia Bhatt, RRR's leading lady has now rubbished claims of a rift between her and director SS Rajamouli, stating that she always deletes 'old videos from her Instagram profile grid as she prefers it to look less cluttered'. The diva shared a heartfelt note on her Instagram stories to clear the air and assert that everything is well and good between her and RRR team members including its main leads Ram Charan and Jr NTR.

"In today's randomness, I've heard that I apparently deleted my RRR posts because I'm upset with the team. I sincerely request everyone not to make assumptions based on something as random as an Instagram grid. I ALWAYS realign old video posts from my profile grid because I prefer it to look less cluttered," she wrote.

Further, Alia said that she is eternally grateful to have gotten an opportunity to be a part of the RRR world and play Sita, her character in the film, which she loved portraying. She added, "I loved being directed by Rajamouli sir, I loved working with Tarak and Charan- I loved every single thing about my experience on this film."

Revealing why she was bothering to clarify the same, Alia expressed that RRR was the result of years of effort and energy put in by Rajamouli and his team and therefore she refused to let any misinformation take a toll on the film. She concluded by saying, "The only reason I'm bothering to clarify this is because Rajamouli sir and the team have put in years of efforts and energy to bring this beautiful film to life and I refuse to let any misinformation around the film and experience slide."

For the unversed, earlier, reports were rife that Alia was unhappy with her limited screen time in RRR, following which she deleted some of her posts featuring the film and its team members.