Allari Naresh's Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download!

Allari Naresh Photo Credit: Internet

Allari Naresh's latest outing was with writer and director AR Mohan. The movie, Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam was released amidst zero to no buzz but has been getting good reviews for the story, performances, and backdrop. Allari Naresh has been choosing scripts that are challenging and that he has not done before. His last film, Naandi, was also one example of how the actor wants to reinvent himself with every film that he takes up.

The movie charts the issues of a village where the inhabitants are deprived of basic facilities like medicine, sanitation, education, and development. At the time of the general elections, Allari Naresh's character, a school teacher, arrives in Maredumilli as an election officer to pacify the villagers and convince them to vote. However, the resistant villagers convince Naresh to fight on their behalf. As he starts viewing things from their perspective, what happens next is to be seen on the big screen.

The movie is met with a positive response at the box office. Within a few hours of its theatrical release, many unscrupulous websites have copied the entire content of the film and started sharing links to it all over social media. These links allow the users to watch and download the content.

Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam stars Vennela Kishore, Sampath Raj, Raghu Babu, Praveen, and Sritej among others in crucial roles. Raam Reddy wielded the camera as its cinematographer, and Chota K Prasad worked as its editor. Abburi Ravi penned the dialogues for the film, which are receiving appreciation from the viewers. The film's background score composed by Sricharan Pakala is also an advantage to the film, accentuating the film's story, mood, and set-up.

Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam Photo Credit: Internet

