Allu Arjun Captured With P. V. Sindhu At An Engagement Ceremony, The Picture Goes Viral

After
raising
up
the
bars
in
Pushpa,
the
Staar
Allu
Arjun
is
all
set
for
Pushpa
2
which
the
audience
is
eagerly
waiting
for.
Meanwhile
recently,
the
actor
was
seen
in
an
engagement
ceremony
of
Industrialist
Nimmagadda
Prasad's
son,
Nikhil
in
Hyderabad,
where
he
was
captured
with
Indian
badminton
player
P.
V.
Sindhu.
At
the
event,
the
actor
yet
again
brings
up
his
uber
cool
look
while
he
wore
a
black
blazer
on
a
white
shirt
paired
perfectly
with
white
shoes
and
was
seen
clicking
a
picture
with
P.
V.
Sindhu
who
wore
a
beautiful
lehenga.
As
soon
as
the
picture
came
out
on
social
media,
it
got
viral
like
a
fire
among
the
super
fandom
of
the
star
all
across
the
nation.
Allu
Arjun
Pushpa
has
crossed
the
mark
of
300
Cr.
worldwide
and
the
star
is
all
set
for
Pushpa
2.