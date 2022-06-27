    For Quick Alerts
      Allu Arjun Captured With P. V. Sindhu At An Engagement Ceremony, The Picture Goes Viral

      After raising up the bars in Pushpa, the Staar Allu Arjun is all set for Pushpa 2 which the audience is eagerly waiting for. Meanwhile recently, the actor was seen in an engagement ceremony of Industrialist Nimmagadda Prasad's son, Nikhil in Hyderabad, where he was captured with Indian badminton player P. V. Sindhu.

      At the event, the actor yet again brings up his uber cool look while he wore a black blazer on a white shirt paired perfectly with white shoes and was seen clicking a picture with P. V. Sindhu who wore a beautiful lehenga.

      As soon as the picture came out on social media, it got viral like a fire among the super fandom of the star all across the nation.

      Allu Arjun Pushpa has crossed the mark of 300 Cr. worldwide and the star is all set for Pushpa 2.

      Story first published: Monday, June 27, 2022, 7:17 [IST]
      X