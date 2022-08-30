Allu Arjun Fans Welcome Pushpa Raj inspired Ganapati For Ganesh Chaturthi; See Pics

Allu Arjun, the stylish star has seen an exceptional craze among the audience ever since the release of Pushpa: The Rise. The film has created a trend all over the masses that has now resulted in everyone not only talking but also taking over the style of Pushpa Raj from the film. Interestingly, as the famous Ganesh Chaturthi festival has arrived, the fever of Pushpa Raj style has been seen taking over the Ganpati idols.

To the unversed, the Ganesh Chaturthi festival is among the most celebrated ones among the masses. This time, people welcome Lord Ganesha at their place in form of the idols that are made in Allu Arjun's Pushpa Raj look. In some places, the idols of Lord Ganesha were seen where he was sitting in famous Pushpa Raj style.

This is unarguably a major example of the craze and stardom of Allu Arjun. It is amazing to see that even after such a long time the craze of the stylish star doesn't seem to drop and is always creating new examples of its popularity.

Post the success of Pushpa, which was released at the beginning of the year 2022, Allu Arjun has been receiving massive offers from all major film industries including Bollywood, celebrated brands, etc. Now if the news about his Hollywood debut happens to be true, this will altogether become the biggest news of 2022.