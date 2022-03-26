Allu Arjun Is All Praise For RRR, Congratulates The Team

Allu Arjun made it a point to watch SS Rajamouli's latest release RRR on the first day with his family. Impressed with the movie, the Icon Star took to Twitter to share his views.

He tweeted, "Hearty Congratulations to the Entire team of #RRR . What a spectacular movie. My respect to our pride @ssrajamouli garu for his vision. Soo proud of my brother a mega power @AlwaysRamCharan for a killer & career's best performance. My Respect & love to my bava... a dynamic power house @tarak9999 for a spectacular show. Brilliant Presence by respected @ajaydevgn Garu & our sweetest @aliaa08 . And my spl wishes to @mmkeeravaani garu, @DOPSenthilKumar garu, producer Dvv Danayya garu @DVVMovies & many others. Thank you all for making INDIAN CINEMA proud. This is a Kille R R R !"

While everyone seems to be praising the movie, the views of the Icon Star will hold a special place for his cousin Ram Charan, Rajamouli, his close friend NTR and other people associated with the movie.