Allu Arjun Pays Tribute To Puneeth Rajkumar At His Memorial In Bengaluru, Meets Late Actor's Family
Allu Arjun visited the memorial of Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar, who left for his heavenly abode last year following a sudden cardiac arrest. Several pictures and video clips of the actor from the Kanteerava Studio have been going viral on social media. The Pushpa star also visited Puneeth's residence in Bengaluru and spoke to his family members including his wife Ashwini and brother Shiva Rajkumar.
Arjun also took to his Twitter handle to share a picture of him paying tribute to the late actor at his memorial. He tweeted, "My Humble respects To Puneeth Garu . My respect to the rajkumar garu's family , friends , well wishers & fans."
My Humble respects To Puneeth Garu . My respect to the rajkumar garu’s family , friends , well wishers & fans . pic.twitter.com/6qRzv4NyX4— Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) February 3, 2022
Well,
in
his
speech
during
the
pre-release
event
of
Anand
Deverakonda's
Pushpaka
Vimanam
in
October
last
year,
the
actor
was
seen
turning
emotional
as
he
remembered
Puneeth.
Expressing
shock
over
the
Kannada
actor's
death,
the
Icon
Star
shared
that
they
both
had
huge
respect
for
each
other,
adding
that
life
is
indeed
unpredictable.
On learning about his death on October 29, Allu Arjun had shared a few throwback pictures of them together on Twitter. He wrote, "Absolutely Shocked . In loss of words . My old friend Puneeth garu no more . We had such mutual respect & liking for each other . Still Can't believe it . May his humble soul rest in peace."
Here are a few pictures of the actor going viral on social media
#AlluArjun pays tribute to late actor #PuneethRajkumar. pic.twitter.com/9CqOqcel90— Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) February 3, 2022
#AlluArjun visits late actor #PuneethRajkumar family.#DrShivaRajkumar pic.twitter.com/KEpaknqFb6— Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) February 3, 2022
On a related note, in honour of the late actor, his three production ventures (under the PRK Productions banner) including One Cut Two Cut, Man of the Match and O2 will be releasing on Amazon Prime Video. On the other hand, Puneeth's last film James will hit the theatres as a posthumous release on March 17.
Allu Arjun, on the other hand, is basking in the success of his latest release Pushpa co-starring Rashmika Mandanna and helmed by Sukumar.