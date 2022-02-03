Allu Arjun Pays Tribute To Puneeth Rajkumar At His Memorial In Bengaluru, Meets Late Actor's Family

Allu Arjun visited the memorial of Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar, who left for his heavenly abode last year following a sudden cardiac arrest. Several pictures and video clips of the actor from the Kanteerava Studio have been going viral on social media. The Pushpa star also visited Puneeth's residence in Bengaluru and spoke to his family members including his wife Ashwini and brother Shiva Rajkumar.

Arjun also took to his Twitter handle to share a picture of him paying tribute to the late actor at his memorial. He tweeted, "My Humble respects To Puneeth Garu . My respect to the rajkumar garu's family , friends , well wishers & fans."

My Humble respects To Puneeth Garu . My respect to the rajkumar garu’s family , friends , well wishers & fans . pic.twitter.com/6qRzv4NyX4 — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) February 3, 2022

Well, in his speech during the pre-release event of Anand Deverakonda's Pushpaka Vimanam in October last year, the actor was seen turning emotional as he remembered Puneeth. Expressing shock over the Kannada actor's death, the Icon Star shared that they both had huge respect for each other, adding that life is indeed unpredictable.

On learning about his death on October 29, Allu Arjun had shared a few throwback pictures of them together on Twitter. He wrote, "Absolutely Shocked . In loss of words . My old friend Puneeth garu no more . We had such mutual respect & liking for each other . Still Can't believe it . May his humble soul rest in peace."

Here are a few pictures of the actor going viral on social media

On a related note, in honour of the late actor, his three production ventures (under the PRK Productions banner) including One Cut Two Cut, Man of the Match and O2 will be releasing on Amazon Prime Video. On the other hand, Puneeth's last film James will hit the theatres as a posthumous release on March 17.

Allu Arjun, on the other hand, is basking in the success of his latest release Pushpa co-starring Rashmika Mandanna and helmed by Sukumar.