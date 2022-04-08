Allu Arjun Pens A Heartfelt Note To Thank Everyone For Making His Birthday Special

Tollywood's Icon Star Allu Arjun is celebrating his 40th birthday today. Birthday wishes haven't stopped pouring in for the revered actor. To mark his big day, fans and followers have been flooding social media with sweet wishes. If a section of netizens uploaded posts and videos to celebrate the star, others were seen recalling his best performances through special tweets. Twitterati on the other hand, have been trending the hashtag #HBDAlluArjun to express their love for the icon. Well, upon receiving immense love from people across the world, the actor surely turned emotional as he penned a gratitude note thanking everyone for the warm wishes.

The resonating note read, "Hello everyone! Firstly, I would like to thank everybody for all your wishes. It's your love and blessings that have gotten me this far. I am extremely fortunate that today at 40 when I look back, I feel blessed because of all the beautiful people that have touched my life and showered me with lots of love starting from my parents, family, friends, teachers, well-wishers, my film industry, my audiences and my lovely and special fans. I have immense gratitude for every experience that has touched my life. I thank everyone for being a part of this beautiful experience. Humbled with infinite gratitude. Thank you."

Later, he shared a monochrome picture of himself celebrating his birthday with friends and family which he captioned, "Happy at 40."

Workwise, Allu Arjun is prepping for Pushpa: The Rule, the sequel to his 2020 film Pushpa: The Rise. Directed by Sukumar, the film will have Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in key roles. On a related note, unlike the usual trend, no films were announced on his big day.