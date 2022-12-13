Pushpa The Rule: Leaked Dialogue From Allu Arjun-Sukumar's Much-Hyped Sequel Breaks The Internet!

Pushpa 2 Photo Credit: Twitter

Stylish star Allu Arjun is currently filming for the much-hyped sequel of Pushpa: The Rise. Titled Pushpa: The Rule, the actor is working with the team led by director Sukumar Bandreddi which has Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil debuted with the film in Tollywood and received great applause for the role of Banwar Singh Shekhawat.

However, as the filming is going ahead at a brisk pace, fans of the actor are treated to a blooper or leak from the film's unit, in the form of a dialogue. They are going crazy and gaga over the dialogue.

Allegedly, a leaked dialogue from the movie made its way to the internet and fans can't keep their calm. Several memes, posts, and graphic content is created with the dialogue and stills from Pushpa 1 and shared all over the social media platforms.

Allu Arjun & Team Pushpa In Russia Kick Start The Film's Promotions Ahead Of Its Russian Release!

According to what is doing the rounds on the internet, the dialogue goes like this-"Adavilo Janthuvulu Naalugu Adugulu Vennaki Vesayante Puli Vachindani Artham, Ade Puli Naalugu Adugulu Vennaki Vesindante Pushpa Raj Vchadani Artham"- which means, If animals in the forest step back, it means the Tiger has come; but if Tiger backs up a little, it means Pushpa Raj has come."

Pushpa 2 AKA Pushpa: The Rule will feature several characters from the earlier film reprising their roles. Anasuya Bharadwaj, Fahadh, Sunil, Rao Ramesh are a few actors who are continuing their roles in part two. In addition, there are many other new characters set to be roped into the script to create a bigger conflict in the story and hype.

'Asalu Thaggedhe Le’: Allu Arjun Reveals Pushpa 2 Catchphrase In Viral Video & Fans Love It

Pushpa The Rise ends when Pushpa Raj becomes a kingpin of the Red Sanders mafia and marries Srivalli. He enrages Banwar Singh Shekhawat and gives the lead to the sequel. Rumours were rife about Kollywood actor Vijay Sethupathi being part of the sequel.

Pushpa 2 is bankrolled by Muttamsetty Media and Mythri Movie Makers. Devi Sri Prasad is the music director of the film.